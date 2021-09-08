Forever Family: Paige

Meet 15-year-old Paige.

She’s got a bright smile, spunky personality and in her free time, she enjoys going to mall, going to parties, and listening to a wide variety of music. Her favorites? Everything from My Chemical Romance to AC/DC to the country sounds of Dolly Parton and George Jones.

Paige dreams of one day taking guitar lessons, because art is her passion. She loves to draw and is interested in a career as a cosmetologist.

Paige also likes scary movies, playing video games and physical activity like swimming and kickball.

She would thrive with a family who could give her lots of attention, a structured environment and support for school endeavors.

If you think you could be Paige’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.