Forever Family: Meet Carson

Meet 5-year-old Carson.

Carson is a free spirit who loves swimming, playing with his foster siblings and being a big helper to his foster Dad.

You can find him running around, pushing anything with wheels, always with a big smile on his face.

Carson is a child with special needs who is ready to be loved.

He would thrive in a family with a strong support system that can provide patience, consistency, and structure.

If you think you could be Carson’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

