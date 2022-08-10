Meet 7-year-old Maria.

She has a beautiful smile and a sweet personality!

Maria enjoys playing outside, playing with Barbie dolls and using her imagination.

She loves to draw, does well in school and speaks both English and Spanish.

Maria would thrive in a loving family that is active and committed to keeping her in contact with an older brother.

If you think you could be Maria’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll-free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.