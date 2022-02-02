Meet 15-year-old Isabel.

She’s a well-mannered, creative teen who enjoys both art and music.

Isabel recently joined the school band and loves playing percussion instruments.

She’ll do great with a family that has an open mind, great sense of humor, and can help guide her into becoming an independent adult.

If you think you could be Isabel’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call 800-233-3405, or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.