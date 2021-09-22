Forever Family: Calvin

Meet 14-year-old Calvin.

Calvin loves nature and spending most of his free time outdoors. He’s especially passionate about fishing and one time, he even hooked a 15-inch bass!

Calvin is also into sports like basketball and football – says the Dallas Cowboys are his favorite team.

He is described as respectful, calm and will always lend a helping hand when cooking meals in the kitchen.

Calvin would thrive in a family that could provide unconditional love and a structured environment, since he thrives on routine.

If you think you could be Calvin’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.