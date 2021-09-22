Forever Family: Calvin

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet 14-year-old Calvin.

Calvin loves nature and spending most of his free time outdoors. He’s especially passionate about fishing and one time, he even hooked a 15-inch bass!

Calvin is also into sports like basketball and football – says the Dallas Cowboys are his favorite team.

He is described as respectful, calm and will always lend a helping hand when cooking meals in the kitchen.

Calvin would thrive in a family that could provide unconditional love and a structured environment, since he thrives on routine.

If you think you could be Calvin’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story