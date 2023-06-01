SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Anglers across the Concho Valley and Texas can enjoy a day out casting by the water during the Texas tradition of Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3.

According to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texans can grab their fishing poles and pack their tackle box to fish at any public body of water in the state of Texas without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said TPWD Inland Fisheries Director Craig Bonds. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

Looking for a lake, river or community pond to fish at on Saturday? The TPWD has multiple maps and other resources to help you find the perfect spot:

Those that are trying to learn more about fishing can learn the basics and tips through the TPWD Learn to Fish website.