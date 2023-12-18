SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host three Love to Learn classes featuring block printing starting January 4, 2024.

According to a press release from the museum, the three Love to Learn: The Art of Block Printing classes will be held in the first quarter of 2024. The two classes will be taught by Becky Templeton Strout in Gallery Verde from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I am an observer of life and the inherent artful nature of things,” said Strout. “I grew up with a painter mother who was in her studio daily and valued my eye and critique of her work since I was a young child. As an adult, I have enjoyed painting, graphic arts, interior design, photography, and sculpture.”

Flyer for Love to Learn: The Art of Block Printing with instructor Becky Strout at Gallery Verde on January 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The SAMFA shares “block printing is the process of printing designs carved into blocks made of wood or linoleum”. These ancient Indian or Chinese prints are a rich tradition and an artful expression of your style by quickly carving rubber reusable printing blocks with meaningful design elements. You can make patterned paper for framing or wrapping, stationary, collages and more through this artform.

Registration can be done online by visiting the SAMFA website for $50 a person. Those who participate will be provided with refreshments and take-home supplies.