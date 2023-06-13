SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Show your dad how much you love and appreciate him by treating him to a few events happening in San Angelo this week.

Check out what Father’s Day events are happening in San Angelo:

Thursday, June 15

Pops and Pints

Dads can enjoy a night out on the town at several local businesses in downtown San Angelo. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all dads are welcome to start the night at the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom to pick up a Pops and Pints map. Dads can enjoy a free pint glass, with purchase, at the Fat Boss Pub, live music and discounts at the Martial Pint and so much more.

Sunday, June 18

Chef’s Father’s Day Brunch

The Angry Cactus will be hosting Chef’s Father’s Day Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature the perfect buffet for dad. The buffet is $28 a person. To make a reservation, call (325) 703-6999.

Father’s Day Brunch

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Troubadours Bar and Grill will be showing their appreciation to fathers in San Angelo with a Father’s Day Brunch.

Father’s Day at Plateau Brewing Co.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. bring your father out for his favorite brew at Plateau Brewing Co. Steak and eggs will be served up in the chicken.

Father’s Day Karaoke Brunch