SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Show your dad how much you love and appreciate him by treating him to a few events happening in San Angelo this week.
Check out what Father’s Day events are happening in San Angelo:
Thursday, June 15
Pops and Pints
- Dads can enjoy a night out on the town at several local businesses in downtown San Angelo. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all dads are welcome to start the night at the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom to pick up a Pops and Pints map. Dads can enjoy a free pint glass, with purchase, at the Fat Boss Pub, live music and discounts at the Martial Pint and so much more.
Sunday, June 18
Chef’s Father’s Day Brunch
- The Angry Cactus will be hosting Chef’s Father’s Day Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature the perfect buffet for dad. The buffet is $28 a person. To make a reservation, call (325) 703-6999.
Father’s Day Brunch
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Troubadours Bar and Grill will be showing their appreciation to fathers in San Angelo with a Father’s Day Brunch.
Father’s Day at Plateau Brewing Co.
- From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. bring your father out for his favorite brew at Plateau Brewing Co. Steak and eggs will be served up in the chicken.
Father’s Day Karaoke Brunch
- Get your dad a complimentary beer along with a chance to sing his favorite song at Urban Salt’s Father’s Day Karaoke Brunch starting at 11 a.m.