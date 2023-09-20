SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Family of Angelo State University students are invited to campus this weekend for fall festivities and fun!
The event will be on September 22 and 23. All activities are free for students and their families, except for athletic events. Scheduled activities include:
Friday, Sept. 22
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Visit the Mayer Museum – free museum tours and activities
- 5-7 p.m.: Dinner at The Caf – free dinner in ASU’s renovated cafeteria
- 7 p.m.: Family Movie Night – free movie in the Texan Hall residence hall theater
Saturday, Sept. 23
- 9-10 a.m.: Breakfast with the President and First Lady – free breakfast with ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. and his wife, Maria, in the Houston Harte University Center
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Visit the Mayer Museum – free museum tours and activities
- 1-3 p.m.: ASNHC Open House – free tours of the Angelo State Natural History Collections in the Cavness Science Building
- 1 p.m.: Soccer Game – Rambelles vs. Midwestern State at the ASU Soccer Complex
- 3 p.m.: Ram Jam – tailgate party with free food, games and a concert featuring country music artists Carson Wallace and Grace Tyler at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center
- 6 p.m.: Football Game – Rams vs. Western New Mexico at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field