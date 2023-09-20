SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Family of Angelo State University students are invited to campus this weekend for fall festivities and fun!

The event will be on September 22 and 23. All activities are free for students and their families, except for athletic events. Scheduled activities include:

Friday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Visit the Mayer Museum – free museum tours and activities

– free museum tours and activities 5-7 p.m.: Dinner at The Caf – free dinner in ASU’s renovated cafeteria

– free dinner in ASU’s renovated cafeteria 7 p.m.: Family Movie Night – free movie in the Texan Hall residence hall theater

Saturday, Sept. 23