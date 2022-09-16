SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cowboy Way Jubilee is fast on our heels coming up on September 30 through October 1 after having been canceled for two consecutive years.

This event has been described as a Comic-Con © for cowboys spanning across 2-days to celebrate everything cowboy creating a family-friendly modern wild west experience with western music, a Vintage Film Festival, Hollywood celebrities, workshops to learn real cowboy skills, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Featured celebriteis will include, Cindy Mitchum Azbill, Shelby Bond, aka Cowboy Max, Randy Boone, Gary Clarke, Barry Corbin, Mary Deese Hampton,the wife of the late James Hampton, Edd Hayes, Dean Reading,Roberta Shore, Antigoni Tsamparlis, Tommy Worrell and Rick Mantooth.

This years official hotel is the Wingate by Wyndham on South Jackson. It is requested that participants call directly for group reservations at 325-284-3389 and the event will be located at Fort Concho (630 S. Oakes).

Avaiable Tickets:

Friday September, 30(5 p.m. – 9 p.m.): $50

Saturday, October 1(9 a.m. – 6 p.m.): $25

Saturday, October 1(7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.): $35

All three events: $99

Under 12 FREE for all events

Ages 12 to under 18: 10 percent of adult price ($5, $2,50, $3.50, or $11 for all three events)

How to Register / purchase tickets:

Download the registration form here Print, then Fill in Form Scan or Snap a photo (be certain it is clear & in focus) of your completed form. Email to cowboywayfest@gmail.com

For those that want to remain true to the Cowboy way, participants can also mail their registration to Cowboy Way Jubilee, PO Box 1462, San Angelo, TX 76902-1462. Make Checks payable to “Leslie Fisher.”

Tickets can be picked up before entering the event along with an envelope with everything you need.

Maps of the venue can be found here.