SAN ANGELO, Texas — The CLFE Network is currently looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Spook Night event.

Spook Night will be held in Kirby Park on Saturday, October 29, 2002, from 6 PM to 10 PM and will be full of family fun including Trunk O’ Treat, Spooky Movies, and Costume Contest for all ages. There will also be apparel, toys, and accessories for purchase at the event. This event is free to attend.

Schedule Of Activities:

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Costume Contest #1

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Trunk O’ Treat

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Costume Contest #26:00 PM – 9:30 PM Spooky Movies Will Play On TV!

For more details contact Brandy (325) 230-0373

Vendor information contact Richard (325) 213-0046