SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Great Cookie Caper has been bringing together the community and Goodfellow Air Force Base since 2016 to deliver holiday cheer to military students stationed here for technical training.

The predicted amount of cookies expected to be delivered is upwards of 20,000 with 4 cookies per bag hand decorated by local elementary students. The delicious goodies will be delivered to personnel from December 8 – 9.

Cookies are not required to be home-baked and can be bought from the store. It is recommended to stay away from nuts while baking or buying cookies in consideration of allergies, however, they are still allowed.

Cookie Drop off locations will include the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce (418 West Avenue B) on Thursday, December 1, 2022, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Friday, December 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Church drop off at Goodfellow AFB Jacobson Gate on Sunday, December 4, 2022, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Goodfellow AFB Community Learning Center Bldg. (Requires base access) on Monday, December 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Tuesday, December 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Great Cookie Caper Flyer

