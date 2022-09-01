SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Revolution’s film selections for 2022 are live.

Selected features include:

Five Fifths A woman of color finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place in the unforgiving Texas wilderness.

10 Minutes A college student with a bright future meets a woman who’s long-anticipated her death, moments before the world ends. Now, they’re both suddenly forced to deal with the weight of mortality while an extinction event kills them and everyone they know.

A Break For Impact After traveling to the US-Mexico for an “alternative Spring Break”, a professor and his students find themselves within organizations fighting the growing humanitarian crisis. Discovering harrowing facts about the treatment and fate of asylum seekers.

Amaranth After 73 years apart, two vampires explore their complicated relationship thru flashbacks.

Between The Trees Alone on a camping trip in a national forest, Darcy must overcome the threat of a serial killer and a supernatural being to survive.

Breakfast To Go A woman prepares a beautiful quiche on a lovely, sunny morning. Everything seems perfect until her day is ruined by a harsh reality check.

City of Angels A criminally insane man is prematurely released from jail and becomes a political pawn for a corrupt mayor.

Crude Massacre Old family wounds cut deep as the blade wielded by a madman as he pursues hardworking oilman Jett Burke and his daughter across the vast expanse of a West Texas oil field.

Disregard the Vampire Facing extreme challenges, including a visit from the grim reaper himself, a determined crew provided the talented cast with an awesome template to display their prowess as Actors and human beings.

Emmegeddon Empty Nester’s Handbook is a dramatic comedy about a couple that has to learn how to reconnect after their last child goes off to college.

First Impressions Randall wants to impress his girlfriend and her friends at their weekly game night with his favorite game, but things don’t quite go as planned…

Garden Spells When Claire’s grandma passes away, she leaves behind a spell book that promises magical help should Claire ever need it. Will she?

Greetings From Sarajevo When Sofia, a survivor of the Bosnian genocide runs into one of the soldiers who destroyed her world she seeks retribution.

Guilt Two women come face to face to discuss the burden of guilt placed on the innocent in sexual assault

The Innocents Follow two acclaimed musicians who are determined to use their talents to advocate for social justice.

Jack of All Lanterns A lonely man’s wish while carving a jack-o’-lantern unwitting becomes the ultimate treat and trick under a strange moon rising.

Launch Based on a true story, Apollo astronaut John S. Bull is determined to be the first man on the moon. He and his wife Nancy are an unstoppable force, about to come into contact with the immovable object of the NASA training gauntlet during the space race.

Lax Bros A group of HS Lacrosse players grapples with grades, girlfriends and the reality that they are not the best athletes on campus

Lifecell In a dystopian future where everyone is powered by batteries, Jace and Em decide to risk everything in the hope of a better future.

Love Me Tinder From the creative minds of Crash of Rhinos, this horror short film follows Nick, a married man who secretly has been perusing the popular dating app. Tonight is the night where Nick has met his match.

One Pint At A Time Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.

Out of Order With a sudden disruption to her career, Annie is forced to look within herself to find what she wants out of life while fighting to do what we all must do – keep going.

Out There Two guys see something in the sky and discuss the possibilities.

Penny A female chef attempting to make a romantic connection fights dark impulses as memories of her mentally ill mother bleed into the current day.

Percy Talks A creator with Autism talks to children on the spectrum in search of an understanding of what autism really is. The recordings of their conversations create a wealth of mini-stories that are animated and presented by its creator who voices Percy the alien.

Shhh When a pharmaceutical spy ducks into a library to avoid capture he encounters a potential partner/love interest in a librarian looking for adventure and a new job.

Strings Penny has her share of demons, and she’s about to take on one more.

Taking a Shot A year-long journey with the women of the SMCA Varsity Soccer Team.

Tell Me A Story A father must decide whether he can fight the creature outside the door, or if he must spare his daughter from a grisly death.

Terminator: Bad Judgment Day Future soldier Kyle Reese has one job — to protect Sarah Conner, how hard can that be? Reese’s commanding officer is about to find out.

Texas AF Texas AF is a feature-length comedy about two college roommates whose relationship is at a crossroads.

The Birth and History of Western Swing The quintessential story of America’s most joyous dance music, western swing, and how it got its start in a ramshackle dancehall in Fort Worth, Texas during the depths of the Great Depression.

The Problem With Time Travel A young woman visited by two time-travelers is shocked to learn that in matters regarding climate change, humans will never change even when presented with facts that would push their species to extinction.

Their Last Ride: The Final Journey Horses are sacred animals, gifts from our creator – yet today they are being hauled to places they were never meant to be. Their Last Ride – the final journey, is a story of a group of young, healthy horses on their final journey

Understanding Inspired by the magic of American Sign Language, Understanding is a 3D animated short film about a lonely giant who creates a friend and the world they inhabit while learning to understand his new creations.

Undertaker A man discovers his world is not all that it seems and he discovers that he is not what he is.

You Are Not Alone You Are Not Alone is a short documentary about a collaborative, mixed media art project started in 2019 by Samantha Schutz and Annica Lydenberg



