San Angelo Reads!

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (December 2, 2020) Concho Christmas Celebration celebrates 27 years of delighting visitors from the Concho Valley, and across the State of Texas and nation, with the dazzling Tour of Lights along the beautiful Concho River.

The 2020 Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights begins on Friday, December 4th, with the tour running every night through Thursday, December 31st. The Tour will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday. A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.