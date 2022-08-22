SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Food + Wine Festival is coming to town in October, and here’s what you need to know!

The event will take place on October 6 at the Pop Art Museum (125 Twohig). There will be wines and craft beers with food from the best West Texas chefs, restaurateurs, artisan producers, and crafters. Your ticket covers tastings of the food and beverages and this event will feature the Caleb Young Band live.

Featured talent includes Nicole McDuffie, Taishi Ligon, Courtney Hampton, Jonathan Hairston, Kelly Baer, Tim Condon, Jason Helfer, Ronnie Cajas, and Ishma Parker.

Featured Texas beverage companies are La Tierra de Los Nopales, Farm Ale Brewing Co, and Wild Texas Wines.

Currently, Tickets have not been released.

For more information go to their website at, satxfw.com