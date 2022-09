SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Airforce Base is hosting Running with the Bulls Fun Run in honor of Hispanic Heritage month.

Participants are asked to wear red and units are encouraged to dress up golf carts as bulls. The best-decorated cart wins Matador Muleta.

The event will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Crossroads and burritos will be available for purchase at the event.