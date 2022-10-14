Pro-Line Marine is hosting its Inaugural Fishing Expo & Customer Appreciation Event for three big days, October 27-29th at its store front located at 5220 Link Road, San Angelo, Texas.

Scheduled events:

October 27, Thursday — 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. — Seminars and Product Q&A

October 28, Friday — 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. — Seminars and Product Q&A

October 29, Saturday — 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. — Store-wide discounts, games and prizes, Mr. Munchie’s Food Truck will be onsite for a FREE lunch!

Map to event at 5220 Link Road, San Angelo

Featuring products from these vendors: Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats, Yamaha, Caymas Boats, Lowrance, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Garmin, Shimano, Bonafide, Daiwa.