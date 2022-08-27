SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September.

Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of craft beer brewed by Plateau Brewing Co., live music, Texas BBQ and delicious German fare provided by Southern Smoke BBQ, fun activities, and an Oktoberfest-style stein hoisting competition.

Plateau Brewing Co. is once again partnering with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank to take on hunger in the community and restock pantries ahead of the holidays. Plateauberfest patrons are invited to bring two (or more) shelf-stable canned goods to the event as part of a special event promotion. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Plateau Brewings. German beers sold at the event will be donated to the Food Bank.

Southern Smoke BBQ, the Texas BBQ restaurant housed in Plateau Brewing Co., will be providing a special menu for Plateauberfest, adding on traditional German fare including pretzels, beer cheese and bratwurst in a blanket to the fan-favorite BBQ menu. Southern Smoke BBQ currently offers a variety of meats

sold by the pound including barbecue chicken, smoked sausage, ribs and brisket. See a full menu at southernsmoketexas.com.

“Plateau Brewing Company hosts many events throughout the year, but nothing compares to Plateauberfest,” said Michael Choate, co-founder of Plateau Brewing Co. “This year we will continue the tradition of craft beer, German food with a Texas twist, and support for our community. We can’t wait to see all of y’all in the taproom!”

The event will occur from noon to 6 P.M. on Saturday, September 17, located at 214 South Chadbourne St. in the adjacent parking lot of Plateau Brewing Co. This event is free to attend, open to the public, and family-friendly.