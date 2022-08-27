SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Peak Fighting Championship (PFC) is headed to San Angelo in October and tickets are going fast with floor tickets being sold out within the first 24 hours.

Peak Fighting was founded in 2018 with the goal of working with local gyms and coaches to grow the local fight community and showcase real homegrown talent and professionals from Texarkana and surrounding areas.

The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 6:30 P.M. at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

To see the featured fighters and their details go here.

To view seating and buy tickets go here.