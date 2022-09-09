SAN ANGELO, Texas — Moto Xtreme Circus will be heading to San Angelo in October to showcase their extreme talent.

This circus features high-adrenaline shows which combine action sports with circus thrill acts. Some of these acts include; The X Metal Riders, Freestyle Motocross, BMX Freestyle, The Globe of Death, Sky masters, Pendulum Wheel, The Nuclear Stunt Girls and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fosters Communications Coliseum

Tickets are available for purchase at the Coliseum an hour before the show and online which can be found here.