The Menard County Chamber of Commerce presents the Hunter’s Blowout Ball 2022!

The ball will be held at Club Victoria, Frisco Avenue in Menard, Texas — Saturday October 29, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

For more information: 325.396.2365

www.menardchamber.com

Club Victoria Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/ClubVictoriaMenard

Map to event

https://goo.gl/maps/23pvZc6g3uFTz8N19