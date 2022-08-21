SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. LawShield is hosting a free event to help individuals become equipped with the skills to survive an active shooter.

U.S. LawShield said, “If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you don’t have to be a helpless victim or an easy target.” During this event, participants will receive real-life knowledge from law enforcement professionals trained to handle these life-threatening situations. In addition, Independent Program Attorneys will provide critical legal insight, so participants are prepared for the legal aftermath.

Get Out Alive will take place on August 27, 2022, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Kairos Christian Center Hosted by Firearms Learning Center (2600 Chestnut St).

The event is free but with limited available spots. Register for the event here.

