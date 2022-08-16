SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50.

The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association.

You must be 18 years old or older to purchase a ticket and only the person whose name is on the ticket may claim the prize.

The drawings will start the Monday after the sale of the last ticket. Winning ticket numbers will be drawn from the Noon, Pick 3 Texas Lottery Drawing held Monday through Saturday. Only one ticket will be eligible for the entire drawing allowing one ticket to win more than once if that number is drawn.

Winners will be given an Academy Sporting Goods Gift Card for the retail value of the gun drawn. Gun values are based on the selected values of guns listed on the academy.com website as of the date the tickets were made.

The 50 guns chosen for the raffle can be seen here.

Checks should be made payable to Local 886 or San Angelo Firefighters Association. Each ticket must have a name and phone number minimum.

Ticket holders will be notified of start dates and winning numbers through the San Angelo Fire Fighters Association Facebook page.

For more information contact saffa886@ymail.com or contact the firefighter that sold you your ticket.