SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Mark your calendars for these events hosted by the Critter Shack to keep your pets healthy or add a new furry member to your pack.
Voucher Sales
- A limited number of vouchers are available, one voucher per family per month, which will include; Cats – $45 (spay/neuter, rabies and FVRCP Vaccination and pain injection. Dogs – $60-$95 (spay/neuter, rabies and DAPPVL or puppy DP Vaccination and pain medication.)
- July 1, 2023, at PetSmart from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic
- The clinic will include baths, nail trims, possible spay and neuter voucher sales, microchips, name tags and vaccines.
- July 8, 2023, at Tractor Supply (North Bryant) from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Fill out client information with the option to pay early here: Clinic Client Information Form
Special Adoption Event
- Critter Shack Rescue hosts adoption events at PetSmart on the first Saturday of the month with cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. Each pet is spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Dogs have been tested for heartworms. All pets are micro-chipped.
- July 15/16, 2023 at PetSmart