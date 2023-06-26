SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Mark your calendars for these events hosted by the Critter Shack to keep your pets healthy or add a new furry member to your pack.

Voucher Sales

A limited number of vouchers are available, one voucher per family per month, which will include; Cats – $45 (spay/neuter, rabies and FVRCP Vaccination and pain injection. Dogs – $60-$95 (spay/neuter, rabies and DAPPVL or puppy DP Vaccination and pain medication.)

July 1, 2023, at PetSmart from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

The clinic will include baths, nail trims, possible spay and neuter voucher sales, microchips, name tags and vaccines.

July 8, 2023, at Tractor Supply (North Bryant) from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Fill out client information with the option to pay early here: Clinic Client Information Form

Special Adoption Event