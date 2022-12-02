SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, December 16, 2022, the “Comfort & Joy” Christmas Jazz Concert will be held at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art where viewers can experience the sounds of Tom Braxton and Andrea Wallace.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are $35.00 per person and can be purchased at www.chop-sa.org/events.

Tom Braxton is a saxophonist and composer who was inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2017for his distinctive and recognizable sound, which incorporates elements of Jazz, Latin, Funk, and R&B leaves listeners spellbound, filled with a sense of joy as his music swirls through their souls.

Besides his performances throughout the U.S., he has performed internationally at the Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival in Portugal, the Stanbic Jazz Festival in Ghana, the Smooth Jazz Europe Festival in the Netherlands, and the Nile Gold Jazz Safari in Uganda. He’s also shared the stage with many notable artists, including Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Bob James, Brian Culbertson, Candy Dulfer, Warren Hill, Jonathan Butler, Peter White, Jeff Golub, and Norman Brown.

Vocalist Andrea Wallace is a singer, songwriter, and vocal instructor with the astonishing gift of lending classical, jazz, gospel, and R&B to create a unique, distinct musical style. Myron Butler featured Andrea on the award-winning “Set Me Free” album, and Levi also took part in their sophomore album “Stronger.”

Wallace was also a member of the Grammy Award-winning group that featured 16 Grammy Awards winner, Kirk Franklin, one of the best urban gospel singers of all time. This allowed her to make contributions and perform with other legends such as Stevie Wonder, Donald Lawrence, Tamela Mann, and many more.

Should you have any questions, please contact either Del Velasquez or Monica Ramos at 325-655-2345.

