SAN ANGELO, Texas — We Noah a guy that told us Circle S Corn Maze has revealed its 2022 design for its corn maze.
The corn maze will officially open up on September 30, 2022 and will remain open until November 5, 2022.
Tickets will be $2 to enter and the corn maze will cost $8 for adults, $5 for children and children under 2 are free. The $2 admission fee is included in the cost if a Corn maze ticket is bought upon entrance. There may be additional costs for other games on the premise and for the purchase of pumpkins from the pumpkin patch.
Circle S Corn Maze is located at 7305 Bean Rd. north of Spring Creek Products.