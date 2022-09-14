SAN ANGELO, Texas — We Noah a guy that told us Circle S Corn Maze has revealed its 2022 design for its corn maze.

CC Circle S Corn Maze Design Versus Execution



The corn maze will officially open up on September 30, 2022 and will remain open until November 5, 2022.

Tickets will be $2 to enter and the corn maze will cost $8 for adults, $5 for children and children under 2 are free. The $2 admission fee is included in the cost if a Corn maze ticket is bought upon entrance. There may be additional costs for other games on the premise and for the purchase of pumpkins from the pumpkin patch.

Circle S Corn Maze is located at 7305 Bean Rd. north of Spring Creek Products.