The San Angelo Central High School Senior Classes of 1967 and 1968 will join together to host their respective 56th and 55th reunions on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

Events include a morning taco breakfast social and an evening happy hour, followed by dining and dancing. All events will be hosted at The Hideout at Cain’s Cove on Lake Nasworthy.

For more information, 1967 seniors should go online and login to StateChamps67.myevent.com, while 1968 seniors should login to Central68.com.

Those planning to attend the joint reunion should register at the online page for their respective oﬃcial senior year, whether 1967 or 1968, by September 20, 2023.

The reunion breakfast social begins Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. and features breakfast tacos, drinks and a relaxing lakeside opportunity for seniors from both classes to meet and to “catch up” with former classmates.

After a mid-day break, reunion activities resume with happy hour from 5-6 p.m., featuring beer, wine, and mixers/setups for those bringing their own drinks. The dinner menu, beginning at 6:00 p.m., will feature grilled chicken breasts and smoked beef tenderloin.

After brief concluding announcements and awards at 7:00 p.m., the ﬁnal dance caps oﬀ reunion festivities with music provided by West Texas Funk.