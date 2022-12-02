SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Be Theatre is partnering with the Concho Valley Community Action Agency to host a cold-weather drive and participants have a chance to win free B.A.D Improve tickets for a year.

The items donated will be distributed to the homeless population, who need items such as winter coats, gloves, hats, blankets and sleeping bags. Participants who bring three items to will have their names placed into a drawing for free B.A.D Improve tickets for a year.

For those interested in donating and being placed in the drawing can bring their items to the Be Theatre’s Mistletoe, Mittens, & Moscato B.A.D. Improv shows on December 9 – 10, 2022. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. There will be two names picked at random at each show.