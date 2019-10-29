ASU Trick-or-Treat event changes venue due to weather

Due to cold temperatures and potential inclement weather, Angelo State University’s annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat event will move indoors to the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

The event will still be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. and is open free to the public. ASU’s Multicultural and Student Activities Programs has joined in this year to increase the number of student organizations that will set up trick-or-treat and kid’s activity stations inside the University Center. Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes and bring their kids for a safe and fun Halloween family event.

Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or travel-size personal hygiene items that will go to replenish the ASU Ram Pantry.

The Ram Pantry is stocked with food and hygiene items that are free to any students who need them. Canned tuna, canned vegetables, pasta and sauce, cereal, granola bars and non-frozen microwaveable meals are the most popular items, along with shampoo, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, etc.

For More Information

ASU Multicultural and Student Activities Programs

325-942-2729