SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts and Friends of Art and Music Education will host an ASU After Hours event featuring free food and opera.

The event, “Spaghetti and Opera,” will be on Friday, November 3 at the Cactus Hotel (36 E. Twohig Ave.) Downtown at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

It will feature ASU music/voice students performing excerpts from some of the most popular and well-known operas. The singers will be accompanied on piano by Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist.

The musical program will include:

“Habenera” from “Carmen” by Georges Bizet

“Nessun dorma” from “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini

“Au fond du temple saint” duet from “The Pearl Fishers” by Georges Bizet

“Brindisi” from “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi

“Flower Duet” from “Lakme” by Leo Delibes

“La Calunnia” from “The Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini

“Porgi Amor” from “The Marriage of Figaro” by W.A. Mozart

“O mio babbino caro” from “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini

The ASU student singers are directed by Dr. Mark Covey, assistant professor of music. Memberships and contributions to FAME go toward funding support for ASU visual and performing arts students.