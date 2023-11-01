SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in Military Appreciation Day activities including a Ram Jam tailgate party, a free concert, a volleyball match and a football game.

The events will be on Saturday, Nov. 4. Ram Jam and the included concert, are free and open to the public. Anyone 21 and over wishing to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam.

Game day activities include:

2 p.m. – Rambelles Volleyball vs. Oklahoma Christian, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

– Rambelles Volleyball vs. Oklahoma Christian, Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3-5 p.m. – Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

– Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam – Free Concert by indie-pop group DOUBLECAMP

– Free Concert by indie-pop group DOUBLECAMP 6 p.m. – Rams Football vs. Midwestern State, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Active duty military, their dependents, veterans and military retirees will receive free admission to the volleyball match and the football game with their military ID.

Fans are also encouraged to remember the Clear Bag Policy for ASU athletic events. Fans who can’t make it to the games can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.