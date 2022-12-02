SAN ANGELO, Texas — For this year’s 2022 Concho Christmas Parade, San Angelo’s Advocacy for Access and Disability Connections has made available, accessible parking for those with disabilities.

The parking lot will be available to those who need accessible parking only and will be at the Shannon parking lot at the corner of Oakes and College in downtown San Angelo. It is required that vehicles have active accessibility registrations.

There will only be 25 spots so it is first come first serve beginning at 2:45 p.m.

The organization is already working on upcoming parades now to secure even larger lots and maybe even some parking garages to better support the 16,000+ San Angelo citizens with a disability.

For more information, please call Kim at 864-387-0585 or Andrea at 817-504-6385