EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas – Eastland County is currently accepting donations for those who have been impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire.
Below is information on where to make donations for those impacted by the Eastland Fire Disaster.
Disaster Assistance Center
- Siebert Elementary Dome, 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland TX, 76448
- Hours of Operation: 8am – 6pm, until further notice
For impacted residents to receive assistance in reporting home damages, registering for possible cleanup
assistance and meeting with the American Red Cross and other community partners offering
resources/services.
Donation Pick-up Sites
Eastland County is discouraging all donations of clothing and household items at this time. Updates will
be made as information becomes available. Items vary at each location and assistance is subject to
change.
- First Baptist Church, 405 S Seamen St, Eastland, TX 76448
- Carbon Fire Department, 101 Cannel St, Carbon, TX 76435
- Myrtle Wilks Community Center, 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco, TX 76437
Animal Services
- Texas Cattle Exchange, 9009 I-20, Eastland, TX 76448
- Texas A&M Vet can provide vet assistance for animals (pets and livestock) injured for displaced by the wildfire.
- Gorman Milling Company, 302 Lubbock St, Gorman, TX 76454
- Central Distribution Site for all donated Hay and Feed
Eastland County Designate Fund for impacted individuals and households
- Eastland County Fire Relief Fund, The Community Foundation has partnered with the Eastland Community Foundation to establish the Eastland County Relief Fund. This fund will provide grants to fire departments and nonprofits serving people and businesses affected by ongoing fires in Eastland County. https://www.cfabilene.org/community-impact/fire-relief-funds
Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety