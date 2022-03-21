EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas – Eastland County is currently accepting donations for those who have been impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire.

Below is information on where to make donations for those impacted by the Eastland Fire Disaster.

Disaster Assistance Center

Siebert Elementary Dome, 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland TX, 76448 Hours of Operation: 8am – 6pm, until further notice



For impacted residents to receive assistance in reporting home damages, registering for possible cleanup

assistance and meeting with the American Red Cross and other community partners offering

resources/services.

Donation Pick-up Sites

Eastland County is discouraging all donations of clothing and household items at this time. Updates will

be made as information becomes available. Items vary at each location and assistance is subject to

change.

First Baptist Church, 405 S Seamen St, Eastland, TX 76448

Carbon Fire Department, 101 Cannel St, Carbon, TX 76435

Myrtle Wilks Community Center, 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco, TX 76437

Animal Services

Texas Cattle Exchange, 9009 I-20, Eastland, TX 76448 Texas A&M Vet can provide vet assistance for animals (pets and livestock) injured for displaced by the wildfire.

Gorman Milling Company, 302 Lubbock St, Gorman, TX 76454 Central Distribution Site for all donated Hay and Feed



Eastland County Designate Fund for impacted individuals and households

Eastland County Fire Relief Fund, The Community Foundation has partnered with the Eastland Community Foundation to establish the Eastland County Relief Fund. This fund will provide grants to fire departments and nonprofits serving people and businesses affected by ongoing fires in Eastland County. https://www.cfabilene.org/community-impact/fire-relief-funds

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety