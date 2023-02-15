SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Feel free to spend just a little more at your favorite downtown San Angelo store tomorrow. After all, it is the Mardi Gras Downtown Strong Stroll!

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., strollers can check out their favorite spots and shops to find special deals, treats and even some artwork made by students here in San Angelo on February 16.

The Concho Valley Transit District trolley will also be back in action giving strollers rides along the route. The route will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Here is a preview of what strollers can expect when supporting their local shops and art galleries:

Art Galleries and other activities

Dress up in your best 80s attire for the opening party of “Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and Mckay Otto” in the Quarter Masters Gallery located at Fort Concho.

Get a free clay activity and enjoy some refreshments at the Conco Clay Studio located in the breezeway next to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

12 local and international artists will be showcased at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery. Complimentary wine will be given to visitors.

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be showcasing “Tierra Sagrada” an exhibit by Jesus Toro Martinez that shows a visual statement about our modern world in the Coop Gallery.

“Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal can be seen by strollers at Gallery Verde. This exhibit captures Villarreal’s adventures through Europe, the U.S. southwest, the east and west coasts, and the Mayan Indigenous Cultures.

Conexion Special Projects or Center Center will be at Paint Brush Alley with Mardi Gras-themed coloring booth for kids and a spring wheel.

Shops

Serenity’s Casual Wear will be treating strollers to 30% off the entire store along with treats and punch

Check out some jewelry, metal-wood-leather works and blankets while enjoying some cookies and punch at The She Shack

Justin Cartwright will be playing live at Casa Decor for strollers looking to find some unique pieces of furniture and decor. Those that enter the store can enjoy some refreshments and snacks while waiting on the door prize winner announcement at 9 p.m.

Fuentes Cafe will be giving away a free dinner for two. Those that eat at the restaurant during the Downtown Stroll can submit their dinner receipt for a chance to win

Join in the raffle for a $25 gift card to Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom and a $10 gift card to FroYo at the Old Central Firehouse during the event.

Strollers can enjoy happy hour and an art show and sale for Frank Dubeck at Raw 1899

For more information visit the Downtown San Angelo Inc. website.