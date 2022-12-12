SAN ANGELO, Texas — Put the finishing touches on your Christmas gifts on Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Strong Holiday Stroll in downtown San Angelo.

According to a release from Downtown San Angelo Inc. the downtown stroll will be the guide shoppers need to knock out their Christmas shopping. Downtown San Angelo features everything from jewelry to art decor, boutiques even some delicious treats. During the stroll, participants can stop to dine or grab a drink at one of the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops in San Angelo.

Downtown Strong Holiday Stroll Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. CC: Downtown San Angelo Inc.

Beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts the Concho Valley Transit trolley will be giving free rides to stroll guests Downtown San Angelo Inc. added.

Downtown San Angelo Inc. reminds the public that every dollar spent at a local business during the holidays makes a difference in the community.