SAN ANGELO, Texas — The celebration of Dia de Los Muertos kicks off in San Angelo kicks off on Oct. 28 and continues on Oct. 29.
Citizens of San Angelo are welcome to attend the two-day celebration and remembrance of lost loved ones at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the Bart DeWitt Park and the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage.
The grand opening will begin on the steps of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts with a community altar. The public is encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones who have passed away at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to place on the altar.
Throughout Dia de Los Muertos, citizens can also participate in a car show, Catrina contest, live music and dance performances, fashion shows, art and more.
Here is the schedule for Dia de Los Muertos:
Friday, Oct. 28
- 6 p.m. – Community Altar Kick Off at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
- 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Wishful Parties Princess Face Painting
- 6:30 p.m. -Opening dance by the San Angelo Ballet
- 6:50 p.m. – Community prayer led by Bishop Michael Sis
- 7 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Azteca
- 7:30 p.m. – Goodfellow Fallen Members Memorial
- 7:40 p.m. – ANIMO Performance
Saturday, Oct 29
SAMFA Plaza
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – En Plein Air Artist Paint Out
- 9 a.m. – Pick up free art activity kits
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Dia de Los Muertos Mercado
SAMFA Ceramic Studio
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Alebrije and Calavera painting workshop
SAMFA Education Studio
- 9 a.m. till run out – Candle Votive activity
- 11 a.m. – Concho Clay painting
- 1 p.m. – Concho Clay painting
- 2 p.m. – Flower Making
- 3 p.m. – Concho Clay painting
- 4 p.m. – Flower Making
Riverstage:
- 9 a.m. – Las Damitas y Los Charritos
- 10 a.m. – San Angelo Home School Cheer
- 10:30 a.m. – Konda Ice Story Time
- 11 a.m. – Leos Imports Fashion Show
- 12 p.m. – Irais Poem Reading and Dance
- 12:30 p.m. – Lakeview Choir
- 1 p.m. – Prep Academy
- 1:30 p.m. – Lakeview Mariachis
- 2 p.m. – Raks Sanaan Belly Dance
- 3 p.m. – Lakeview Chiefettes
- 3:30 p.m. – Lincoln Orchesrta
- 7 p.m. – Mexico 2000 Folklorico Performance
- 8 p.m. – Concho Catrina del Concho Winners Announced
- 8:15 p.m. – Rhythm and Sound Machine – Celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan with a Laser Light Show by the Laser Spectacles
SAMFA Community Altar
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – En Plein Air Artist display and Ballet Azteca Folklorico Performance
- 12 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Performance
- 12 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Dance Workshop
- 3 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Dance Workshop
- 4 p.m. – Junkyard Percussion – Music Workshop
- 4:30 p.m. – Las Damitas y Los Charritos
- 5 p.m. – Catrina Del Concho Contest
Riverstage Area
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Sugar Skulls with ASU Spanish Club
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – San Angelo Police Department Kid Fingerprinting
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Wishful parties Face Painting and Performances
- 1:30 p.m. – Pinata Time
- 2 p.m. – Junkyard Percussion – Music Workshop
- 3:30 p.m. – Pinata Time
Bart DeWitt Park
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cassie’s Place Pet Adoption
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Railway Museum Train Rides
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – #MuertosdelConcho Car Show
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Food Truck Fiesta
- 6 p.m. – Procession honoring lost loved ones
Studio Rio
- Lincoln and Lakeview High Schools Art Exhibit on Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Dia de Los Muertos is such a special holiday because it is something all races can understand, losing a lost loved one. This is the one thing we all will have to face,” said San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center Vice President Suzanna Valenzuela. “The celebration allows us to share those memories with one another and allows us to come together in unity.”
The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center also announced that AEP is the title sponsor of this year’s event.