SAN ANGELO, Texas — The celebration of Dia de Los Muertos kicks off in San Angelo kicks off on Oct. 28 and continues on Oct. 29.

Citizens of San Angelo are welcome to attend the two-day celebration and remembrance of lost loved ones at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the Bart DeWitt Park and the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage.

The grand opening will begin on the steps of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts with a community altar. The public is encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones who have passed away at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to place on the altar.

Throughout Dia de Los Muertos, citizens can also participate in a car show, Catrina contest, live music and dance performances, fashion shows, art and more.

Here is the schedule for Dia de Los Muertos:

Friday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. – Community Altar Kick Off at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Wishful Parties Princess Face Painting

6:30 p.m. -Opening dance by the San Angelo Ballet

6:50 p.m. – Community prayer led by Bishop Michael Sis

7 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Azteca

7:30 p.m. – Goodfellow Fallen Members Memorial

7:40 p.m. – ANIMO Performance

Saturday, Oct 29

SAMFA Plaza

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – En Plein Air Artist Paint Out

9 a.m. – Pick up free art activity kits

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Dia de Los Muertos Mercado

SAMFA Ceramic Studio

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Alebrije and Calavera painting workshop

SAMFA Education Studio

9 a.m. till run out – Candle Votive activity

11 a.m. – Concho Clay painting

1 p.m. – Concho Clay painting

2 p.m. – Flower Making

3 p.m. – Concho Clay painting

4 p.m. – Flower Making

Riverstage:

9 a.m. – Las Damitas y Los Charritos

10 a.m. – San Angelo Home School Cheer

10:30 a.m. – Konda Ice Story Time

11 a.m. – Leos Imports Fashion Show

12 p.m. – Irais Poem Reading and Dance

12:30 p.m. – Lakeview Choir

1 p.m. – Prep Academy

1:30 p.m. – Lakeview Mariachis

2 p.m. – Raks Sanaan Belly Dance

3 p.m. – Lakeview Chiefettes

3:30 p.m. – Lincoln Orchesrta

7 p.m. – Mexico 2000 Folklorico Performance

8 p.m. – Concho Catrina del Concho Winners Announced

8:15 p.m. – Rhythm and Sound Machine – Celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan with a Laser Light Show by the Laser Spectacles

SAMFA Community Altar

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – En Plein Air Artist display and Ballet Azteca Folklorico Performance

12 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Performance

12 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Dance Workshop

3 p.m. – Ballet Azteca Folklorico Dance Workshop

4 p.m. – Junkyard Percussion – Music Workshop

4:30 p.m. – Las Damitas y Los Charritos

5 p.m. – Catrina Del Concho Contest

Riverstage Area

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Sugar Skulls with ASU Spanish Club

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – San Angelo Police Department Kid Fingerprinting

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Wishful parties Face Painting and Performances

1:30 p.m. – Pinata Time

2 p.m. – Junkyard Percussion – Music Workshop

3:30 p.m. – Pinata Time

Bart DeWitt Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cassie’s Place Pet Adoption

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Railway Museum Train Rides

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – #MuertosdelConcho Car Show

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Food Truck Fiesta

6 p.m. – Procession honoring lost loved ones

Studio Rio

Lincoln and Lakeview High Schools Art Exhibit on Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Dia de Los Muertos is such a special holiday because it is something all races can understand, losing a lost loved one. This is the one thing we all will have to face,” said San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center Vice President Suzanna Valenzuela. “The celebration allows us to share those memories with one another and allows us to come together in unity.”

The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center also announced that AEP is the title sponsor of this year’s event.