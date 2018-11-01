Curious about the Catholic Church? Free program offered

[Sponsored content by The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo]

Who and What

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (downtown San Angelo)

Come and see

to understand this Church founded by Jesus Christ

To see what we are truly about

Catholic Church

Place of 2000 year tradition in history

Passed on from generation to generation

World-wide church of over 1 billion members

To help you make an informed decision about your personal relationship with Jesus which can then help you make the choice that would change your life.

Never been baptized? Want to know more about Jesus and His Church and when ready,

Baptized in another Christian Trinitarian tradition? We believe in ONE baptism so you would come to make a Profession of Faith and receive the other sacraments of initiation-Confirmation and Eucharist.

Path is inquiry first, then make a commitment to continue this journey, developing a closer relationship with Christ spiritually as a catechumen or candidate, and then sacramentally by Baptism or Profession of Faith. Become committed to living as Jesus Christ’s disciple in this world.

Already Catholic? Left for some reason? Invitation to come home and be a part of that family into which you were adopted.

When and Where

Meet Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m. in the Parish Ministry Center right next to the Cathedral.

Contact for more info:

Deacon Steve Zimmerman

325-658-6567

(the email and site links links below are clickable)

or email

cathedral@sanangelodiocese.org

https://sanangelodiocese.org/san-angelo

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

19 South Oakes St.

San Angelo, TX 76903