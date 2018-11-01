Curious about the Catholic Church? Free program offered

[Sponsored content by The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo]
Who and What
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (downtown San Angelo)
Come and see
- to understand this Church founded by Jesus Christ
- To see what we are truly about
Catholic Church
- Place of 2000 year tradition in history
- Passed on from generation to generation
- World-wide church of over 1 billion members
To help you make an informed decision about your personal relationship with Jesus which can then help you make the choice that would change your life.
Never been baptized? Want to know more about Jesus and His Church and when ready,
Baptized in another Christian Trinitarian tradition? We believe in ONE baptism so you would come to make a Profession of Faith and receive the other sacraments of initiation-Confirmation and Eucharist.
Path is inquiry first, then make a commitment to continue this journey, developing a closer relationship with Christ spiritually as a catechumen or candidate, and then sacramentally by Baptism or Profession of Faith. Become committed to living as Jesus Christ’s disciple in this world.
Already Catholic? Left for some reason? Invitation to come home and be a part of that family into which you were adopted.
When and Where
Meet Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m. in the Parish Ministry Center right next to the Cathedral.
Contact for more info:
Deacon Steve Zimmerman
325-658-6567
or email
cathedral@sanangelodiocese.org
https://sanangelodiocese.org/san-angelo
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
19 South Oakes St.
San Angelo, TX 76903