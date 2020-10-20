COVID Testing moves to Shannon Urgent Care locations

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Wednesday, October 21, Shannon will be relocating its COVID testing site. It will now offer COVID testing at 2 locations:

Shannon Urgent Care West, 4251 Sunset Drive

Shannon Urgent Care North, 2626 N. Bryant

COVID testing will be available as a drive-thru service at each of these locations. Patients will enter the parking lot and proceed to the designated COVID testing starting point. Patients will first stop at an intercom and will be asked for registration information and receive additional instructions.

Testing will be available at these locations 7 days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. No appointment is needed.

For further questions, please call the Shannon COVID hotline at 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666). Additional information is available at www.shannonhealth.com/covid19