SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Janet Charlesworth joined Erin Hunter to talk about the Cooper Tracks program at Shannon Health Club that is helping people with chronic health concerns gain their confidence in the gym.

Cooper Tracks is an 8-week exercise program that is partnered with Cooper Wellness in Dallas.

“We were one of the first fitness facilities in the country to launch it,” said Charlesworth. “It’s a supervised exercise program for folks who are coming out of cardiac rehab, they may have health, heart issues.”

The Cooper Track program also works with those who may not be that confident working out in a gym. Through this program, attendees learn how to use machines, and receive guidance and structure from certified personal trainers.

Because of the success of the program, new classes have been added.

“We started the program with just a cardiovascular track, so focusing on those with heart disease… It went so well that we decided to add a cancer track,” said Charlesworth.

“Our largest classes is our arthritis, our muscular-skeletal track for folks who have arthritis issues.”

Those that are interested in the Cooper Tracks program can call (325) 747-2582 or email coopertracks@shannonhealth.org.

Cooper Tracks is $225 for those that are not members of the Shannon Health Club and $125 for members.