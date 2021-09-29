Concho Valley Regional Food Bank needs volunteers for food distribution on October 16th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be hosting a mega food distribution on Saturday, October 16 from 10:00 a.m. – noon in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots and volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Those wanting to volunteer for the food distribution are asked to sign-up on the CVRFB website by clicking here.

While volunteering at a mobile food distribution, you will be assisting the CVRFB to distribute food directly to the community through a drive thru distribution model.

Onsite training will take place upon arrival.

Volunteers will also be responsible for loading product into client’s vehicle.

Other duties include but not limited to:

clean up

breaking down boxes

general set up and/or general breakdown of project.

Age Requirement: 15 years or older with guardian supervision.

Requirements:

Able to lift up to 25lbs

Must be able to stand for the duration of the shift (3-4hrs)

Volunteers must be able to plan accordingly to the weather as the distribution takes place rain or shine.

For those volunteering to help with registration, you will need to complete a short on-line Civil Rights training course – the link to the course will be sent to you after you have signed up through the above link. There is not a charge for the course.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with traffic control. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and clothes appropriate to work outside for that day’s weather forecast. No sandals/flip-flops, extremely short skirts/shorts or low-cut shirts.

About the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank: The CVRFB is a 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation. As an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank and members of both Feeding America and Feeding Texas, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is a community-based organization with the resources of a national campaign, currently working with many volunteers per year, with annual volunteer hours totaling over 3,000 and an outreach that extends through 13 counties in West Texas.