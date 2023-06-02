SAN ANGELO, Texas — Saturday, June 3rd is the Innaugural Pawsapalooza adoption event put on by Concho Valley P.A.W.S.

The event lets the community adopt dogs for free from Concho Valley P.A.W.S. and the San Angelo Animal Shelter. All dogs at the event will already be spayed and neutered, and organizers say you can make sure your pet has everything they need before going home with you.

“Free adoptions. We’re also having vouchers there at low cost to spay and neuter your pets,” said Andraya Derusso. “We’re having playgroups where you can see shelter dogs out running and playing and even adopt them and we’re also doing microchipping for the first 100 dogs.”

The San Angelo Animal Shelter is near capacity which puts some animals at risk of euthanasia and Derusso says that makes Pawsapalooza even more important. She says, “They are at risk of euthanasia that’s why try and put all our efforts out to saving these from the shelter.”

If you can’t make it to the event or if you see an animal you want to adopt but can’t at the moment, you can always visit Concho Valley P.A.W.S. and the San Angelo Animal Shelter at a later date.