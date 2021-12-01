Concho Valley Live: ASU Dinner Theatre talks about their upcoming comedy, ‘Bright Ideas’

SAN ANGELO, Texas – University Theatre at Angelo State University will present the wickedly funny comedy “Bright Ideas” for its fall dinner theatre production, beginning Thursday, Dec. 2, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.

Show times will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 2-4 with the doors opening for dinner service at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Dec. 5 with the doors opening for dinner service at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for Arts at ASU subscribers and non-ASU students, and $12.50 for ASU students and ASU activity card holders. Tickets can be purchased online at angelostatetickets.com or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

“Bright Ideas” asks the question, “How far would you go for your child?” For Genevra and Joshua Bradley, the question is no longer hypothetical. Their 3-year-old son, Mac, is next on the waiting list to get into the Bright Ideas Early Childhood Development Academy – and everyone knows that once a child is accepted, his life will unfold with glorious ease. Josh and Gen have had to scramble all their lives to get this far, and now they are one fateful dinner party away from the ultimate success as parents: The Right Pre-School. You may never look at pre-school – or pesto – the same way again.

Under the direction of Lisa Fischel, instructor of theatre, the ASU student cast includes Emma Cullen, Dijon Milaness, Angie Calfa, Mitchell Martinez, Genesis Garza and Ruby Brown.

The student production staff and crew include Alondra Castro, scenic designer; Liz Netherton, lighting designer; Gabriel Martin, assistant lighting designer/light board operator; Kat Fields, assistant costume designer; Charlotte Branch, sound designer; Lizzy Bachran, props designer; Rachel Hill, assistant props designer; Gabrielle Turner, stage manager; Scott Cantrell and Reilly Czubinski, assistant stage managers; Darcy Saucedo, scenic painter; Katie Coldiron, wardrobe supervisor; and Stefani Garcia, master electrician.

For reservations and/or ticket information through the ASU box office, call 325-942-2000. The box office is open 3-5 p.m. weekdays.

Everyone attending the dinner theatre will need to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening (angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor) and be prepared to show their wellness screening badge before entering the Carr EFA Building. Masks/face coverings are encouraged, but are not mandatory.

For more details on the production and/or cast and crew, contact the University Theatre Office at 325-942-2146 or artsasu@angelo.edu.