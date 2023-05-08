SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced that the Concho Valley Farmers Market is set to return Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until October located at 609 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX 76903, USA.

Vendors come from a 75-mile radius around San Angelo and customers can expect to see green onions, beets, radishes, fresh herbs, squash, plants, pecans, honey and more with the addition of new crops as they come into season.

The farmer’s market typically charges customers $1 for a bundle or a bowl of produce. Cash payment is recommended, as not all vendors accept debit or credit cards. Farmers can join the market for $15 or $20, which allows them to set up a stand for $5 or $10 at each sale.

For more information, call Margie Jackson, president of the Concho Valley Farmers Market, at 325-245-3338.