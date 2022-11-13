SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s that time of year again as many businesses prepare for Santa to come to town!
Check out when and where Santa will be in the Concho Valley this holiday season:
November:
- Sunset Mall – S4001 Sunset Dr. – Santa will be at Sunset Mall starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Santa can be visited from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Nov. 15 through Dec. 8. Santa will be at the mall every Saturday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. There will be a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day.
December:
- Sunset Mall – Santa will be at the mall from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8. Beginning Dec. 12 Santa will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays during December, Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fancy Pants San Angelo – 1917 Knickerbocker – from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 3.
- Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas – 703 S. Chadbourne St. – Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the Railway Museum of San Angelo for Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10