SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s that time of year again as many businesses prepare for Santa to come to town!

Check out when and where Santa will be in the Concho Valley this holiday season:

November:

Sunset Mall – S4001 Sunset Dr. – Santa will be at Sunset Mall starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Santa can be visited from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Nov. 15 through Dec. 8. Santa will be at the mall every Saturday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. There will be a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day.

December: