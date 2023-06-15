SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The third annual Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks Ceremony is right around the corner – here is what you need to know.

This year’s Star-Spangled Banner organizers aim to highlight the best of San Angelo, as a designated “Music Friendly City” by the Governor. The event will commence with traditional Mariachi music performed by Lake View High School’s renowned and award-winning Mariachi Band- Los Caciques. Following the Mariachis, Jazz Concho, a band organized by John Talley and John Irish will take the stage. The San Angelo Community Band will follow with a repertoire of patriotic music. Following the fireworks, the River Stage will come alive with an interactive contemporary music show during ‘The After Party’ featuring West Texas Funk – a local band that performs across the state.

The Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd, 2023 and the Gates will open at 12 p.m.

Admission to the River Stage is free. However, no coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. It is suggested attendees bring their blankets and lawn chairs.

Tables in the VIP area seat 8 people. Proceeds from table sales go towards making the fireworks bigger than this year for the following year. VIP tables are $500 each or $62.50 per person plus a small transaction fee for credit cards. {Buy Tickets: https://www.stubwire.com/t/s93bwunwep} To order a table online, select “8 tickets.” Tables are assigned closest to the stage at the time of purchase. So, the earlier you purchase a table, the closer to the stage your table will be assigned.

Additional events taking place with the Star-Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks:

San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Pre-Show: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Farmers Market Pavilion

Car Show-N-Shine, Outlaw Off-road Jeep Stack, Painting Class by Storming Designs, Food Vendors and DJ Jams by Fernandez Bros.

Lions Club Hamburger Dinner: $10/plate, 5 p.m. @ Fort Concho Stables

Star-Spangled Banner Food Trucks & Vendors: 5 p.m.-9 p.m., @Bart Dewitt Park 325 S Oakes St

For questions or if you’d like to sponsor at a higher level, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at (325) 655-2345 or manager@dtsa.org