September 7th

Three Exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

From July 14th through September 11th the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is showcasing The Jerez Collection of textiles and jewelry, Towards a 21st Century Abstraction, and new gifts to the SAMFA collections. SAMFA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is always free to the public



Camp Meyers Spring and the Seminole Negro Indian Scout Encampment

In 2022, Tom Ashmore and C.A. Maedgen conducted a new archeological study to determine the layout of the calvary sub-post of Fort Clark, Camp Meyer Spring. They determined the structure of the entire encampment, including the Seminole Negro Indian Scout Camp with over 1,000 hours of research and fieldwork, while using things such as satellite and drone imagery, artifact mapping and terrain reconnaissance. This event will be a presentation of their work showing all of the 30 acres camp. Wednesday, September 7th, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fort Concho Stables.



Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale

The Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale will be taking place at Raw 1899 from September 1st through September 30th. Invited artists were asked to create bold and innovative art that is Avant-Garde, a French term meaning vanguard or advanced guard. This defines art that is introducing, exploring or inventing new forms or subject matter.

This show is inspired by Crystal Goodman, a Christoval, texts award-winning artist who serves as Curator and Judge. Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



September 8th

Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Railway Museum of San Angelo with a new and original play of how San Angelo got its depot. Those that attend the play will learn the rest of the story of Arthur Stilwell back in 1910 as well as be part of the opening of a new exhibit of the man that put San Angelo on the map. The play will be from September 8th through September 11th. Reservations can be made on the San Angelo Railway museum website.



September 9th

9/11 Memorial

The San Angelo Fire Department will be hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 9th. Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Airforce Base will present a keynote address. Location: San Angelo 9/11 monument neat Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.



San Angelo Cowboy Gathering

The San Angelo Cowboy Gathering celebrating the cowboy way of life and western swing music will be taking place September 9th and 10th. Doors will opens at 11:30 a.m. at the First Financial Pavilion, 50 E. 43rd St. 12 p.m. – The Old Hat Band 1:30 p.m. – Monte Good 3 p.m. – Darrel McCall/Tony Booth 4:30 p.m. – San Angelo Chamber Ribbon Cutting 5 p.m. – Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys 6:45 p.m. – Jake Hooker and The Outsiders 8:30 p.m. – Raffle/Silent Auction ends 9 p.m. – Jeff Woolsey and The Dancehall Kings 11:30 p.m. – close

Tickets are $50 per day or $75 for a two-day pass.

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt will be taking the stage at the Murphy Performance Hall in San Angelo at 7 p.m. on September 9th. This show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” Tickets are on sale on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.



Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be making its way to the Angelo Civic Center from September 9th through 25th. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

September 10th

San Angelo Cowboy Gathering

The San Angelo Cowboy Gathering celebrating the cowboy way of life and western swing music will be taking place September 9th and 10th. Doors will opens at 10 a.m. at the First Financial Pavilion, 50 E. 43rd St for Cowboy Church. 12 p.m. – Chuck Cusimano and Country Enough 1:30 p.m. – Brady Honeycutt 3 p.m. – Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition with Floyd Domino 4:30 p.m. – Justin Trevino Band 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Honoring Skeebo Norris/Live Auction 6:15 p.m. – Rocky King Band 7:45 p.m. – Jason Roberts Band 9 p.m – Jody Nix and The Texas Cowboys 11:30 p.m. – close



2022 Food Truck Festival

The 2022 Food Truck Festival will be at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. on September 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, small business bakers, creators, makers and more.

Randall King featuring Bryan Martin at Coopers BBQ

Randall King will be coming to Christoval on September 10th at 7:30 p.m. General Admission -$20/Day of show $28 VIP tables (29 available) Includes entry for eight people – $250/Day of show $300 Super VIP Pod (Six available) Includes entry for eight people – $350/Day of Show $400 Cooler tickers – $20 Kids under the age of 13 will have free entry with accompanying paying family members.

Tickets are available for purchase online here.

Jay Perez at Koronazz featuring Animo

Jay Perez will be performing with San Angelo’s very own Amino Saturday, September 10th at 9:30 p.m. at Koronazz. $25 pre-sale tickets $50 small table reservation up to 4 $75 large table up to 8

Tickets are available for purchase here or at Henry’s Diner.

September 11th

9/11 Memorial Stair Club

There will be a 2,977-step stair club or run in remembrance of 9/11 at the San Angelo Stadium at 7:15 a.m., the exact moment the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. There is no cost or registration Gates will open on the Johnson Street side near the softball fields.



