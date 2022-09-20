SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kick off Autumn with these activities and events taking place in San Angelo which is fun for the entire family!

Sept. 22nd

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Sept. 22nd to Oct 6th the museum will have Autumn equinox crowns, a Santos activity and a mental tooling activity. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale

The Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale will be taking place at Raw 1899 from September 1st through September 30th. Invited artists were asked to create bold and innovative art that is Avant-Garde, a French term meaning vanguard or advanced guard. This defines art that is introducing, exploring or inventing new forms or subject matter.

This show is inspired by Crystal Goodman, a Christoval, texts award-winning artist who serves as Curator and Judge. Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

An opening reception for two new exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be held on Sept. 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande exhibit is an exploration into the traditions and creative innovations of this region. It features 19 artists and artisans.

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition features artists who make up the Angelo State University Art Department. These artists are: Kat Truth Ewdiwn Cuenco Randy Hall Chris Stewart Ben Sum Hayun Surl John Vinlarek Leila Yarian

Both of these exhibits will be at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum from Sept. 22nd through Nov. 7th. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.



Bobby Whitlock Art Exhibit at The Coop Gallery

An art exhibit by Bobby Whitlock will be opening on Sept. 22nd at The Coop Gallery at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open to view: Sept. 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23rd and 24th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. October 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



What I learned in the Woods exhibit at Gallery Verde

Hank Waddell exhibit called “What I learned in the Woods”, which features art and sculptural furniture primarily from fallen trees, will be on display at Gallery Verde. The exhibit will open on Sept. 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open to view: Sept. 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23rd and 24th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. October 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Sept. 23rd

2022 Spring Creek Finals

Join the Southern Drag Boat Association at Lake Nasthworthy from Sept. 23rd through 25th for the 2022 Spring Creek Finals. Friday tickets – $20 Saturday tickets – $35 Sunday tickets – $35 Weekend Pass – $60 Cooler Pass – $20 VIP – $200, includes breakfast and lunch all three days, premier covered seating and a weekend pass.

For more information visit the SDBA website.

Bobby Whitlock Art Exhibit at The Coop Gallery

Sept. 23rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What I learned in the Woods exhibit at Gallery Verde

Sept. 23rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health and Wellness Fair with Lyndale San Angelo Senior Living

Lyndale San Angelo Senior Living will be hosting a Health and Wellness fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23rd. Multiple vendors and guest speakers will be at the event to talk about all things senior health and wellness.

Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale

Rosé Tasting Tour at Buttercup

Buttercup Cafe will be hosting a Rosé night where attendees will try six wines from around the world with Mary Alyce of Serendipity Wines at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23rd. Tickets can be bought at Buttercup. Attendees must be 21 and up. Tickets – $15



Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be making its way to the Angelo Civic Center from September 9th through 25th. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday Matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Sept. 24th

West Texas Shakedown 2022

The 15th Annual West Texas Shakedown Show featuring the best custom cars, trucks, lowriders, hot rods and more will be taking place at the First Financial Pavilion on Sept. 24th and 25th. Visit the Shake Down Show website for more information.



Pat Hazell’s Wonder Bread Years

Former Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell will be performing his fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater at 82 Gillis St. at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts website.



Bobby Whitlock Art Exhibit at The Coop Gallery

Sept. 24th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What I learned in the Woods exhibit at Gallery Verde

Sept. 24th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale

The Sixth Annual Oktober Fest

Martial Pint will be hosting the Sixth Annual Oktober Fest from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. gather your friends for a day of beer, food and live music. Here is the lineup: Superbird Radio at 5 p.m. Better Daze at 7 p.m. 12 Mile at 9 p.m.



Beauty and the Beast

Sept. 25th

West Texas Shakedown 2022

The 15th Annual West Texas Shakedown Show featuring the best custom cars, trucks, lowriders, hot rods and more will be taking place at the First Financial Pavilion on Sept. 25th. Battle of the Barbers with categories such as 45-minute freestyle and 15-minute fast fade will also be taking place at 12 p.m. Visit the Shake Down Show website for more information.



Bobby Whitlock Art Exhibit at The Coop Gallery

Sept. 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What I learned in the Woods exhibit at Gallery Verde

Sept. 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chamber Music Series: Concert at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Spanish-born duo pianists Elena Martín and José Melitón will be performing at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts meeting room as part of their tour that has been hailed by critics and audiences alike. General Public – $12 SAMFA Members – $10 Student (Elementary through High School) – $7 Senior Citizens and Military – $7 Angelo State University Students – Free with student ID

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Beauty and the Beast