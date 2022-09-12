SAN ANGELO, Texas – Another week of great events and activities is ahead! Find out what is happening in San Angelo from September 13th through 18th:

September 13th

The Taste of San Angelo

The 47th Annual Taste of San Angelo will be taking place on September 13th beginning at 6:30 p.m. Try the best treats, eats and drinks of San Angelo all in one spot for one night! Location: Spur Arena Time: 6:30 p.m. Tickets; Adults $30 ages 12 and up $10 for kids 12 and under



September 14th

Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale

The Avant-Garde Art Show and Sale will be taking place at Raw 1899 from September 1st through September 30th. Invited artists were asked to create bold and innovative art that is Avant-Garde, a French term meaning vanguard or advanced guard. This defines art that is introducing, exploring or inventing new forms or subject matter.

This show is inspired by Crystal Goodman, a Christoval, texts award-winning artist who serves as Curator and Judge. Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



September 15th

2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

From September 15th through October 25th we celebrate, honor, and pay tribute to the Hispanic community for all of their contributions to our city and our society. On September 16th the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center will be hosting a celebratory commencement in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15th at 10 a.m. on the steps of San Angelo City Hall.

The ceremony will begin with a performance by Lakeview High School Mariachi group Los Caciques, followed by the National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation read by City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. Guest speaker, San Angelo Police Department Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will share his thoughts on Hispanic Heritage month. Then a special performance by the Damita’s y Charrito’s de Fort Concho Elementary. Enjoy the musical talents of Tommy Tarango, a San Angelo native and Lakeview High School graduate as he pays tribute to Vicente Fernandez (an icon of traditional Mexican music) by performing two of his legendary songs.

Young Professionals of San Angelo September Membership Mixer

At Los Panchito’s from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 15th.

Socrate Cafe

This is an hour-and-a-half lively discussion every Thursday, except holidays, on any topic you can imagine starting at 6:30 at the Stephens Central Library.

Texas Thursday with Daycee Oswalt – The House of FiFi Dubois at 7:30 p.m.

September 16th

Mickey and the Motorcars – The House of FiFi Dubois at 8 p.m.

Second Annual King of the Taco Contest

The Second Annual King of the Taco eating contest will be taking place at Tacos Locos from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 16th.

Fiesta Patrias

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. there will be a Fiesta Patrias at the Famers Market Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 16th.

Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be making its way to the Angelo Civic Center from September 9th through 25th. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Martial Pint presents Amino – 9 p.m.

September 17th

Colors of Autumn Market

Shop over 40 handmade and local vendors during the Colors of Autumn Market with the GSA Crafts Guild at the Forst Financial Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 17th.

Plateauberfest

The Plate Brewing Co. and Southern Smoke BBQ will be hosting the second annual Plateauberfest with craft beer, food, drinks, games, music and more! When: September 17th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Plateau Brewing Company



Taco, Margarita and Michelada Music Fest 2022

Join Reynas Tacos for the second annual Reynas Tacos, Margarita and Michelada Fest at Ranch 277 in Christoval on Saturday, September 17th at 2 p.m. Join Reynas Tacos for live music, an inflatable water park, cold beer, vendors and more. Tickets: General Admission Tickets can be purchased online for $50. To purchase tickets click here.



Me, Myself and Shirley

Catch Cindy Williams in her one-woman show “Me, Myself and Shirley” at the Brooks and Bates Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. September 17th.

Beauty and the Beast

September 18th

Me, Myself and Shirley

Catch Cindy Williams in her one-woman show “Me, Myself and Shirley” at the Brooks and Bates Theatre at 2 p.m. on September 18th.

Beauty and the Beast

Play It Again with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra