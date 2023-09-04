SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Gather your friends and family to test your knowledge in trivia or put on your dancing shoes for the Cowboy Gathering. Whatever the choice, there is something for everyone this week in San Angelo.

Here is what is happening in town from Sept. 5 through Sept. 10:

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

D&D 101: Character Creation – 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in STEAM Central Marketplace at Stephens Central Library for those 16 years old and older.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Fort Concho Speaker Series – San Angelo and Arthur Stilwell’s Fream of Steam with author Linda Bond 12 p.m. in the Fort Concho Commissary

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Board Game Night – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in STEAM Central Marketplace at Stephens Central Library.

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – Open reception will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Angelo Cowboy Gathering at the First Financial Pavilion. Follow the link below for more information

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get Down Fridays with Wandering Mind Brewery

Enjoy bingo, beer, food and prizes from local businesses from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wandering Mind Brewery. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Saturday, Sept. 9

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Angelo Cowboy Gathering at the First Financial Pavilion

2nd Saturday Cinema

Those 18 years old and older can join AV Librarian Linda at 1 p.m. in the Sugg Community Room at the Stephens Central Library for Second Saturday Cinema. Those that come are welcome to bring a lunch.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Memorial Ceremony – With Fort Concho at Fairmount Cemetery at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the life of Edith Grierson

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Sunday, Sept. 10

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets