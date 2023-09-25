SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Ingulf yourself in a new film at the San Angelo Revolution Film Festival or dance the day away at the Cowboy Way Jubilee. Whatever the choice, San Angelo has a ton of events happening this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1:

Monday, Sept. 25

Tot’s and Blocks – 10 a.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Chess Club – In the lobby of Stephens Central Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Fort Concho Speaker Series – The Concho Mail Station: Headquarters of San Antonio to El Paso Mail Route with local archeologist Tom Ashmore at 12 p.m. in the Fort Concho Commissary

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fused Glass

Those 18 and older can turn small pieces of glass into their own artwork in the Steam Central Makerspace at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Young Adults Book Club – 6 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Friday, Sept. 29

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cowboy Way Jubilee 2023 – Fort Concho from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Angelo Revolution Film Festival

The San Angelo Revolution Film Festival is back and ready for another year! Click here to purchase your tickets.

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gallery Talk by Felice House and Dana Younger – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gallery Verde

Get Down Fridays with Wandering Mind Brewery

Enjoy bingo, beer, food and prizes from local businesses from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wandering Mind Brewery. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Amy Grant Live! – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Murphey Performance Hall

Saturday, Sept. 30

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Cowboy Way Jubilee 2023 – Fort Concho

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Angelo Revolution Film Festival

Draw Together – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central for Teen Republic patrons

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Martial Pint Oktoberfest – 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Martial Pint

Concho Valley Food Truck Festival – Farmers Market Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lyndall Underwood & Dusty Creek Band – San Angelo VFW from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Cowboy Way Jubilee 2023 – Fort Concho

Blessing of the Animals

The Emmanual Episcopal Church on Randolph St. is hosting a Blessing of the Animals at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. All pets are invited. Donations of items such as dog or cat food, cleaning supplies and toys will help pets within the community.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.